JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in J&K today

Srinagar, Apr 9: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in and on Wednesday as the crescent for the Islamic month of Shawwal was sighted here, the Union Territory's grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam announced on Tuesday.

“Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow (Wednesday) as the moon has been sighted,” the J-K's Grand Mufti said.

He said the consultative committee headed by him received enough evidence from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir about the sighting of the Shawwal crescent.

The evidences were corroborated and a decision was taken to announce that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Union Territory on Wednesday.

Eid-ul-Fitr will also be celebrated in on Wednesday.

“Crescent has been sighted in , Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow on April 10, 2024 in Kargil, Ladakh,” Jammiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria, Kargil-Ladakh, said in a statement.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

