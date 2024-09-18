back to top
    Eid-E-Milad celebrated with fervour

    SRINAGAR, Sept 17: Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was observed with traditional fervour across the valley on Tuesday.

    The largest gathering was observed at the revered Hazratbal shrine, on the banks of the Dal Lake, which houses the holy relic of the Prophet Muhammad.

    Thousands of devotees including men, women, and children participated in night-long prayers “Shab Khawani” during which special prayers were offered.

    Emotional scenes were witnessed when the holy relic of the Prophet was displayed at Hazratbal after prayers.

    Similar night-long prayers were also held at various places in the Kashmir valley including Jenab Sahib Soura in downtown Srinagar.

    Stringent security arrangements were put in place in and around the Hazratbal shrine. Police were keeping a close eye on the traffic and parking management.

    A large number of People including women and children took out Milad-un-Nabi procession in south Kashmir's Anantnag through various routes chanting religious slogans.

    Even though the Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated on Tuesday, the J&K Government did not shift the official holiday.

    Hurriyat Conference chairman and Kashmir's Chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday criticised the administration for “not shifting” the Milad-un-Nabi holiday from September 16 to September 17.

    “As Eid-e-Milad is on Tuesday, the state holiday should have been given on that day. This action shows the callous attitude of the authorities towards the Muslim community.

    It has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims in Kashmir,” Mirwaiz said in a statement on Monday, adding that he is “surprised at the  and Kashmir administration's decision regarding the official holiday.”

