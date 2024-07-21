EESL to launch retail shops to distribute energy-efficient products

NL Corresspondent

NEW DELHI:State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will soon introduce retail franchisee shops called ‘Urja Dakshta Dukan' which will offer affordable energy-efficient products like LED lights, ACs and fans to consumers, a senior official said.

EESL, at present, distributes products through retail tie-ups with power distribution utilities to consumers. Buyers can also purchase the products online from its web portal EESLMART.In.

The first batch of franchisee outlets is expected to open in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Telangana, the official said.

The invitation for pan India franchise tie-ups will be available on the EESL website from August.

The official informed that the EESL's exclusive retail outlets will showcase energy-efficient product lines for mass adoption via a franchise model at the pan-India level.

These retail shops will create maximum visibility amongst targeted consumers for adopting energy-efficient product lines. The EESL retail shop franchisee model aims to create a widespread network of exclusive retail outlets across India, the official said. The franchise shop can be opened by any individual or unit whether a Proprietorship, Partnership firm/Private Limited company, Limited company, NGO, Self Help Group and any other legal entity.

By leveraging a network of local franchisees, the EESL ensures widespread accessibility and visibility of its products, driving significant reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

This model not only supports sustainability and environmental goals but also fosters economic growth by creating business opportunities in the green sector, the official pointed out. Franchisees will use EESL's online software for all transactions, ensuring accurate and efficient inventory management and billing.

Centralized procurement and logistics managed by the EESL will ensure a timely and reliable supply of products to retail outlets, the official stated.