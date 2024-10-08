ED Questions Azharuddin In HCA In Money Laundering Case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said. The federal agency recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was first asked to depose before the agency on October 3 but he sought deferment of the notice and asked for a fresh date.

The agency subsequently issued him fresh summons to appear on October 8.

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Azharuddin reached the ED office on Fateh Maidan Road around 11 am. He was accompanied by his legal team.

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The ED had conducted searches in connection with the irregularities in November last year.