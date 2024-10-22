ED Arrests Six In Cross-Border Drugs Trafficking Case

AGENCIES

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has arrested six persons in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged drug trafficking racket running from Afghanistan to India.

Lovejit Singh alias Labba, Manjeet Singh alias Manna were taken into custody under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 11. Prabhjit Singh, Gurjot Singh, Ramandeep Singh were arrested on October 18 while Gurpreet Singh was arrested on October 20, the federal agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an complaint of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the special cell of the Delhi Police that seized 293.81 kg heroin from the Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai in containers imported by a company named Sandhu Exports and 352.71 kg heroin from two vehicles and a flat in Faridabad, Haryana some time back, respectively.

The accused “coordinated the smuggling, storage and distribution of heroin across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.”

“These individuals were key members of a syndicate that smuggled heroin from Afghanistan and Iran concealing them within shipments of talc stone and gypsum powder,” the ED said.

These persons incorporated Sandhu Exports, a “front company ” owned by Prabhjit Singh, to carry out the smuggling of drugs, it alleged.

The accused, the agency said, “disguised” the origin of the illicit funds, which were further layered and integrated into seemingly legitimate financial activities.

It was also found that the syndicate did not make any payments to Afghan suppliers until the drugs were sold in the local market, the ED probe found.

They used “cash” to purchase vehicles like Toyota Fortuner, Etios, Hyundai Verna etc, from the second hand market for trafficking the drug.

Cash, as per the ED, was also used for purchase of high-end smartphones and encrypted communication apps were used to coordinate smuggling activities.

“Drugs smuggled from Iran and Afghanistan used to be imported via Nhava Sheva Port, later stored at a rented godown in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh and further distributed for local supply in parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. “Transportation was carried out in lesser quantities of 10 kg to prevent detection by law enforcement agencies,” it said.