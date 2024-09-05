back to top
    ED arrests Bharat Bhushan Ashu's close associate
    Punjab

    ED arrests Bharat Bhushan Ashu's close associate

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Rajdeep Singh, a close associate of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, from his native village near Khanna.

    The ED sleuths conducted raids on the premises of Rajdeep Singh in the wee hours of Wednesday. During the raids which went till late Wednesday night, Rajdeep was questioned following which his arrest was made.He has been taken to Jalandhar where his medical examination will be conducted and then he will be produced before the court. Rajdeep is also allegedly involved in the food grain scam in which Ashu is in jail.

