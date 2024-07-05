back to top
Search
    JammuECI Calls Election Prep Meeting With J&K DEOs On July 10
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    ECI Calls Election Prep Meeting With J&K DEOs On July 10

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 5: The Election Commission of (ECI) has scheduled a meeting with District Election Officers (DEOs) on July 10. As per a notification issued in this context by the Joint CEO, J&K, the meeting, that will be held through video conferencing mode, will address key election preparations, including issues from district-level political parties, updates on Electoral Registration Officers, Booth Level Officers' deployment, and house-to-house verifications.
    Discussions will also focus on improving the electoral roll and Electors Photo Identity Cards, and preparing an integrated draft roll. District Election Officers have been accordingly directed to submit the status reports by July 9, 2024.

    Previous article
    Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, will jeopardise interest of honest candidates: Centre to Supreme Court
    Next article
    ACB Registers Case Against JE, Jal Shakti Dept, Poonch Division | J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ACB Registers Case Against JE, Jal Shakti Dept, Poonch Division | J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Jul 5: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday said...

    Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, will jeopardise interest of honest candidates: Centre to Supreme Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 5: Scrapping the NEET-UG, 2024 exam...

    BJP appoints party’s in-charge, co-incharge of several states

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 5: Bharatiya Janata Party National President,...

    Transfers and Postings :PW(R&B) Deptt Reshuffles Incharge XENs

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 5: The Public Works (Roads and Buildings)...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ACB Registers Case Against JE, Jal Shakti Dept, Poonch Division |...

    Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, will jeopardise interest of honest candidates:...

    BJP appoints party’s in-charge, co-incharge of several states