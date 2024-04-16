back to top
Search
IndiaECI asks political parties to share details of aircraft, helicopters used in...
India

ECI asks political parties to share details of aircraft, helicopters used in political campaigning

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Apr 16: The Election Commission of (ECI) has asked political parties to furnish details about aircraft, helicopters being used for political campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them.

A by Tejas Samel, Deputy Election Officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the District Election Office.

The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them.

The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct which has to be sent to the ECI.

in the country will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

Previous article
SC pans EVM critics, asks them to remember ballot paper era when booth capturing was rampant
Next article
PIL in SC over 3-year LLB course after class 12
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ambraneintroduces PowerLit 45, 15000mAh Travel Power Bank, now available on Flipkart

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Indian lifestyle electronics brand, announces...

Doors closed for Congress leaders who went to BJP: Pawan Khera

Northlines Northlines -
Dibrugarh, Apr 16: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday...

Kejriwal, wife Sunita, Sisodia among AAP’s 40 star campaigners for LS polls in Gujarat

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 16: The AAP has named Delhi...

UPSC Civil Services 2023 results declared; Aditya Srivastava gets top rank, Animesh Pradhan second

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 16: Aditya Srivastava, a trainee Indian...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ambraneintroduces PowerLit 45, 15000mAh Travel Power Bank, now available on Flipkart

Realmeunveils P Series 5G smartphones, T110 buds and Pad...

Pakistan Sustained Its Nuclear Programme Despite Economic Turmoil: Top U.S. Intelligence...