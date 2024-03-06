Search
IndiaEC yet to receive electoral bond details from SBI
India

EC yet to receive electoral bond details from SBI

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 6: The State Bank of has not shared details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties till Wednesday, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by the political parties.

The SBI's plea has not been listed for hearing by the apex court so far.

Sources said that no details have been shared with the poll panel.

Last month, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had struck down electoral bonds scheme and directed the SBI to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by the political parties.

The information should include the date of encashment and the denomination of the bonds and be submitted to the poll panel by March 6.

In its application before the apex court, the SBI had contended that retrieval of information from “each silo” and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other would be a time-consuming exercise.

The bench had also said that the Election Commission (EC) should publish the information shared by the SBI on its official website by March 13.

An Election Commission spokesperson said that there was no information or comments to offer on the issue.

Previous article
GDP growth could be closer to 8 pc in FY24: RBI Guv Das
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

GDP growth could be closer to 8 pc in FY24: RBI Guv Das

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on...

HC sets aside suspension of 7 BJP MLAs from Delhi Assembly

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: The Delhi High Court on...

NDRF rescuers patrol with ITBP to train for rescue operations in Himalayas

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: NDRF personnel are undertaking long-range...

RBI directs card issuers to offer choice among card networks, bans restrictive agreements

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 6: The Reserve Bank of India...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.