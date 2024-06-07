back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirEC to Allow Registered but Unrecognized Political Parties in J&K to Apply...
Jammu KashmirLatest NewsLead News

EC to Allow Registered but Unrecognized Political Parties in J&K to Apply for Common Symbols: Enabling Greater Representation in Elections

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 7: In an indication that assembly polls in  Jammu and are imminent, the Election Commission on Friday said it has decided to accept applications seeking allotment of ‘common symbols' from registered unrecognised parties in the Union Territory with immediate effect.

An official explained that under Para 10 B of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, any registered unrecognised political party can apply for a ‘common symbol' six months prior to the end of the term of a House.
But since no assembly is functional in  Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission (EC) has issued a press statement inviting applications for symbols.
While recognised and state parties have their ‘reserved symbols', registered unrecognised parties have to apply for one to field candidates. When free symbols are allocated to unrecognised parties, the returning officer allocates the remaining unclaimed symbols to Independents “on the spot”.
“The Commission has decided to accept applications seeking allotment of common symbols under Para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of  Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect,” the EC statement read.
Enthused by the voter participation in  Jammu and Kashmir in the just-held Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had recently told PTI Video that the poll panel will “very soon” initiate the process of holding assembly polls in the Union Territory.
While announcing the schedule for the in March, Kumar said holding assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously was not practical due to logistical and security reasons.
Whenever assembly elections are held in and Kashmir, they will be the first since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of  Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
The electoral exercise in  Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month.
Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

Previous article
DC Udhampur Proposes Shifting of Latti Block Jurisdiction from Munsif Court Ramnagar: Administrative Rationalization in J&K
Next article
President Appoints Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-Designate: Modi to Take Oath on Sunday Evening in Ceremony Attended by World Leaders
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Appoints Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-Designate: Modi to Take Oath...

DC Udhampur Proposes Shifting of Latti Block Jurisdiction from Munsif Court...

J&K Government Invites Applications for Advocates’ Welfare Fund: Supporting Legal Professionals...