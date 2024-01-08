EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers’ derogatory remarks against PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 8 : The co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti, has announced the suspension of all Maldives flight bookings following the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Standing in support of India, Nishant Pitti took to X, saying, “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings.”

Online travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip began the visit Lakshadweep campaign by #ChaloLakshadweep.

In his post on X, he said, “Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles. We at @EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special-offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM @narendramodi has recently visited!



In the midst of an escalating row between India and the Maldives, hashtag #BoycottMaldives gained traction on social media as Indian tourists started cancelling their scheduled vacations to the island nation.



Maldivian politicians triggered a controversy by making disparaging remarks about Narendra Modi and ridiculing his visit to Lakshadweep, portraying it as a tourist destination for Indians.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Association of Tour Operators predicted that the call for a boycott would become apparent within the next 20-25 days.



Many Indians on social media have claimed that they have cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation.



“Suddenly, there has been no enquiry on Maldives. There are sudden drops. Those who have made payments will not cancel them. We expect that people will not book trips to the Maldives,” Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said.



Another operator echoed a similar sentiment, saying such statements by politicians prevent people from choosing a particular nation for a trip.



The Maldives is a popular place among Indians as a tourist destination. Indian tourists were the highest among visitors to the Maldives till December 2023, according to data from the country's tourism ministry.



The Maldives government has suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against PM Modi.