    India
    India

    EAM meets with US NSA Jake Sullivan, and VP Kamala Harris’ NSA Phil Gordon

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 2: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the US, met with US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Phil Gordon, NSA to the US VP Kamala Harris.

    On his meeting with US NSA Sullivan, EAM said they had a productive discussion on bilateral cooperation and global .

    “A great meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46 White House National Security Advisor.

    “As always, a productive conversation on bilateral cooperation and good insights into global politics.”

    On his meeting with Gordon, he posted:

    “Good to see @PhilGordon46 during my Washington visit.

    “Appreciated the conversation on our bilateral ties and various global developments.”

    Phil Gordon posted that the two took stock of the important progress in the bilateral relations, and also the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

    “Great to meet this week with Minister @DrSJaishankar of .

    “We took stock of important progress in the U.S.-India relationship, including our growing defense and cooperation. We also discussed regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.”

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines

