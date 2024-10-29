Dy CM flags fake account on X; tags police

Jammu Tawi, Oct 28: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday flagged a fake account in his name created on social networking site ‘X' and tagged the police for action.

The fake account impersonating Choudhary cropped up on X within a fortnight after the formation of a new government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Sharing a picture of the fake profile in a post on X, the deputy chief minister said, “This is a fake account created by some miscreant…” He requested the people not to follow the fake account and also tagged the chief minister and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.