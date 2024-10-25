Dy CM calls for strict ban on illegal mining in J&K

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, emphasised the need for a complete ban on illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing transparency and accountability in harnessing mineral resources to fuel economic growth and public asset development.

During a review meeting at the civil secretariat, Choudhary directed the officers to prioritise ecological concerns while allocating mineral blocks, ensuring preservation of flora and fauna and preventing contamination of water and other natural resources.

“The government is committed to responsible mining practices, balancing economic development with environmental stewardship,” Choudhary stated.

Emphasizing on strict enforcement, Dy CM directed the officers to ensure a complete ban on illegal mining operations. He said that the environmental protection with emphasis on preserving flora and fauna of the region is priority and prime objective of the current dispensation.

He stressed on transparency and accountability for maintaining openness and responsibility in mineral resource management. He instructed for initiating efforts towards fostering economic growth while safeguarding natural resources.

He reiterated that the government is dedicated to focus on environmentally conscious policies, aligning with existing regulations and guidelines.

The Deputy Chief Minister's emphasis on responsible mining practices underscores Jammu and Kashmir's determination to sustainable development and environmental protection.

Among others, Commissioner Secretary Industries, Director Mining, MD JK Minerals and other senior officers attended the meeting.