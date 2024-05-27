back to top
Search
JammuDuo Briefly Halt Shri Shakti Express Train In Jammu Over Lack Of...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Duo Briefly Halt Shri Shakti Express Train In Jammu Over Lack Of Train Travel Info

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 27: Two individuals, including a woman, briefly stopped the Shri Shakti Express train on Monday by staging a protest at a railway station here.
The protest was sparked by frustration over cancellation of trains and a lack of timely information about the train schedule.

A young man and his female relative sat on the tracks as the Shri Shakti Express was arriving at the  Jammu railway station from New Delhi on Monday, officials said.
The train was stopped briefly at the entry to the station on track number one. The police detained the duo shortly after and the train resumed its journey following a brief halt, they said.
A relative of the protestors described their action to be a result of extreme frustration and admitted that it was a wrong step.
”We have been visiting  Jammu and and have been stranded here for days due to train cancellations. We repeatedly asked the railways for updates on our journey, but received no information. With temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius amid extreme heatwave, we reached a point,” she said.
The officials said that a case was registered against the duo and they were let off later.
The  Jammu railway station remains crowded with hundreds of passengers waiting for trains amidst ongoing cancellations caused by the farmers protests in Ambala which have been disrupting services for nearly two weeks. (Agencies)

Previous article
JK | Water Crisis Threat Looms Large In Katra Town, Admin Says ‘It Is On Job’
Next article
Death toll in Israeli strikes at Rafah rises to 40
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K records highest voter turnout in 35 years; CEC indicates Assembly polls to be held soon

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 27: The Election Commission on Monday...

Empowered Committee Established To Implement WHO Tobacco Control Policy In JammuAndKashmir

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 27: The Government of  Jammu and Kashmir...

When followers of any sect deviate from spiritual path, they become victims of fanaticism: Murmu

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 27: Asserting that spiritual empowerment is...

JK | Water Crisis Threat Looms Large In Katra Town, Admin Says ‘It Is On Job’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 27: Amidst the soaring mercury and heatwave,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Battle Summer Fatigue with These Nutrition Tips

Shabana Azmi lauds Honey Irani’s graciousness for helping her bond with...

Does gargling with sea salt really prevent the need for root...