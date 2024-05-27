Duo Briefly Halt Shri Shakti Express Train In Jammu Over Lack Of Train Travel Info

JAMMU, May 27: Two individuals, including a woman, briefly stopped the Shri Shakti Express train on Monday by staging a protest at a railway station here.

The protest was sparked by frustration over cancellation of trains and a lack of timely information about the train schedule.



A young man and his female relative sat on the tracks as the Shri Shakti Express was arriving at the Jammu railway station from New Delhi on Monday, officials said.

The train was stopped briefly at the entry to the station on track number one. The police detained the duo shortly after and the train resumed its journey following a brief halt, they said.

A relative of the protestors described their action to be a result of extreme frustration and admitted that it was a wrong step.

”We have been visiting Jammu and Kashmir and have been stranded here for days due to train cancellations. We repeatedly asked the railways for updates on our journey, but received no information. With temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius amid extreme heatwave, we reached a point,” she said.

The officials said that a case was registered against the duo and they were let off later.

The Jammu railway station remains crowded with hundreds of passengers waiting for trains amidst ongoing cancellations caused by the farmers protests in Ambala which have been disrupting services for nearly two weeks. (Agencies)