Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected

As the dry spell persists across Himachal Pradesh, 20% of water supply schemes have been impacted leaving many locals facing water shortages. Out of the total 10,067 water schemes in the state, 1,797 are facing issues to varying degrees according to government data.

The water levels in these affected schemes have dropped below required levels. 165 schemes are in the worst condition with water supply declining over 75%. Areas like Theog in Shimla district, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur and Hamirpur are among the hardest hit. In Theog alone, 986 of 5,252 habitations have been impacted. Nearby villages are dependent on tankers for supply but it isn't enough.

With temperatures rising, the crisis is deepening rapidly. Just a week ago around 1,000 schemes were impacted which has now jumped to over 1,797 schemes. Officials have cancelled leaves and deployed all staff in the field to resolve matters.

Tankers are being rushed to parched areas while exploring supplementary options like constructing new hand pumps. Residents complain of receiving water once every 3-4 days in places like Solan town. The state government hopes rains arrive soon to ease the water scarcity facing Himachal. Tackling the dry spell across the hilly terrain remains a continuously evolving challenge.