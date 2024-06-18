back to top
Search
HimachalDry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

Dry Season Takes Toll on Himachal, 20% of Water Projects Affected

By: Northlines

Date:

As the dry spell persists across Pradesh, 20% of water supply schemes have been impacted leaving many locals facing water shortages. Out of the total 10,067 water schemes in the state, 1,797 are facing issues to varying degrees according to government data.

The water levels in these affected schemes have dropped below required levels. 165 schemes are in the worst condition with water supply declining over 75%. Areas like Theog in district, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur and Hamirpur are among the hardest hit. In Theog alone, 986 of 5,252 habitations have been impacted. Nearby villages are dependent on tankers for supply but it isn't enough.

With temperatures rising, the crisis is deepening rapidly. Just a week ago around 1,000 schemes were impacted which has now jumped to over 1,797 schemes. Officials have cancelled leaves and deployed all staff in the field to resolve matters.

Tankers are being rushed to parched areas while exploring supplementary options like constructing new hand pumps. Residents complain of receiving water once every 3-4 days in places like Solan town. The state government hopes rains arrive soon to ease the water scarcity facing Himachal. Tackling the dry spell across the hilly terrain remains a continuously evolving challenge.

Previous article
BJP placates Himachal dissenters ahead of 3 assembly bypolls
Next article
Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

Northlines Northlines -
The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the 14th Dalai...

BJP placates Himachal dissenters ahead of 3 assembly bypolls

Northlines Northlines -
With just two weeks to go for the Himachal...

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Lights Up Haryana Homes

Northlines Northlines -
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, recently...

National Minorities Commission chairman visits Sikh assault victim in Haryana’s Kaithal

Northlines Northlines -
The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM),...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!

Why Chinas Dalai Lama phobia doesnt rattle India

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table

BJP placates Himachal dissenters ahead of 3 assembly bypolls