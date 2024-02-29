Drug peddler’s property worth Rs 60 lakh attached

Srinagar, Feb 28: Property of drug peddler was attached in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Continuing its action against drug peddlers, police in Baramulla attached properties, a single-storey residential house and double-storey shopping complex, worth about Rs 60 lakh, a police spokesperson said.

He said the properties belong to notorious drug peddlers Mohammad Ayoob Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah alias Gulshah — both sons of Abdul Khaliq, resident of Ladoora Rafiabad area of the north Kashmir district.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the drug peddlers, the spokesperson said.