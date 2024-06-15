back to top
Drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan Border in Punjab
Drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan Border in Punjab

CHANDIGARH, June 15:  The BSF has seized a drone and a packet of heroin from a field near the -Pakistan border in 's Amritsar, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

The official said that after receiving information, personnel of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police carried out a search operation on Friday night.

During the operation, the China-made drone and the packet containing 557 grams of heroin were seized from Kahangarh village, the spokesperson said.

 



