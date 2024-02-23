Drone-dropped IED found near border in Kathua

Tawi, Feb 22: The Border Security Force (BSF) found a drone-dropped improvised explosive device (IED) near the Border (IB) in Kathua district on Thursday, an official said.

The IED was found in the Manyari post area, near the zero line, during a search operation that was launched after the BSF troops noticed the movement of a Pakistani drone in the morning hours and opened fire to bring it down, the official said.

He said the search operation was going on when last reports were received.

The drone is believed to have returned to the Pakistani side, the official said, adding that the IED that was dropped in a forward village is being examined by experts.

