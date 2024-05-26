back to top
DRDO DMRL Opens Applications for 127 Posts Across Various Categories, Check Vacancies...
IndiaJobs

DRDO DMRL Opens Applications for 127 Posts Across Various Categories, Check Vacancies and Apply Now

By: Northlines

Date:

DRDO DMRL Recruitment 2024: The Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) – Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) is recruiting candidates for Apprentices posts in various trades..

DRDO DMRL Recruitment 2024: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) – Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) is recruiting candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria for Apprentices. Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for the engagement of ITI Apprentice posts in various trades. Candidates will be selected strictly on a merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification).

This recruitment drive will fill up 127 posts of ITI Apprentices. The vacancies for the said posts will be filled for 01 year of Apprenticeship training in the following mentioned trades with stipend as per Apprenticeship Rules. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through Google form on the official website of DRDO DMRL (see official pdf below). The application deadline is 31 May 2024. Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief —

Important Dates:
Commencement of online applications — 30th April 2024
Last date of submission of online application forms — 31st May 2024

Vacancy Details of DRDO Apprentices Job Recruitment 2024: DRDO-DMRL invites applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up the following posts:-

1) Name of post: Apprentices — 127 Posts
– Qualification: ITI in related trades.
– Stipend: Rs. 9,000/- per month.

TRADE NAME NO. OF VACANCIES
Fitter 20
Turner 08
Machinist 16
Welder 04
Electrician 12
Electronics 04
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant 60
Carpenter 02
Book Binder 01

How to Apply for DRDO Apprentices Recruitment:
Candidates have to fill out the Google form available at the link https://forms.gle/xqRjBZ4U6NqgbvTDA along with the completion of registration on https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification — DOWNLOAD PDF
Application Form
Apply Online— Apply LINK
Website: https://www.drdo.gov.in








