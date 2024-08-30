Draft Electoral Roll extract for Kashmiri Migrants published

Electors have 7 days' time for submitting claims and objections

JAMMU, Aug 29: Taking further the ECI's proactive approach to accommodate the needs of Kashmiri migrants and enhancing their electoral participation, the Jammu and Kashmir Election Department has published the draft electoral roll extracts of Kashmiri Migrants. Additionally, it has mapped the 19 Special Polling Stations in Jammu to the camps and zones individually, ensuring that every zone has at least one special polling station.

“Draft electoral roll extracts have been generated from actual Voter lists and published for information of Kashmiri Migrants to submit any claims of omission of names, or opting to vote at their original polling station in Kashmir valley or opting for voting through Postal ballot and 7 days' time period has been given to furnish such claims,” the office of the J&K Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement.

These Draft electoral roll extracts without photographs prepared for the respective Zone/Special Polling Stations have been placed at all Zonal offices, as well as the office of Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K, while the Kashmiri Migrant voters can also check them on the website www.jkmigrantrelief.nic.in.

Further, the electors can visit the website (ceo.jk.gov.in) of Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir UT for more details.

All the Electors figuring in the Draft Electoral Roll extract as well as those whose name does not figure in the draft electoral roll extract are hereby informed to approach Office of the Assistant Returning Officer, Migrants, Jammu or their respective Zonal Officers (Nodal Officers)/Booth Level Officers (BLO's).

The Claims/Objections in writing as per the prescribed format must be submitted within 7 days of publication of this notification. The electors, can also call or whatsapp, Regarding any queries on 9484320655 and 948432065, the statement said.

Further, the process of mapping the Zones/Camps with 19 Special Polling Stations for Jammu has been completed, and is available on the website www.jkmigrantrelief.nic.in, as well at all Zonal offices, as well as the office of Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K. Also, the Zonal Officers/Camp Commandants/BLOs have been designated as Nodal Officers for these 19 Special Polling Stations.

These steps follow the significant strides taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as it introduced an inclusive and hassle-free scheme for Kashmiri migrants in exercising their right to franchise for the voters having their votes registered in Assembly Constituencies in Kashmir.

To make voting easier for Kashmiri migrants, the ECI has set up 19 special polling stations in Jammu along with 1 special polling station in Udhampur and 4 special polling stations in New Delhi. All these polling stations are aligned with the registered zones of residence for Kashmiri migrants.

Like the recent Lok Sabha Election, the ECI has also decided to do away with the cumbersome procedure of filling Form-M for the displaced people from Kashmir valley who are residing in Jammu and Udhampur in Assembly Election even as for the migrants residing outside Jammu and Udhampur who will continue to submit Form-M have been authorized to self-attest the certificate appended with Form-M, thus removing the hassle of getting this certificate attested by the Gazetted Officer.

Moreover, the continuation of the postal ballot facility through Form 12C ensures that all migrants, regardless of their place of residence, have the option to vote by postal ballot.