    Assembly Polls: Over 300 additional paramilitary companies to be deployed in J&K
    Assembly Polls: Over 300 additional paramilitary companies to be deployed in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 29: Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed in Jammu and ahead of the three-phase assembly elections commencing from September 18 in the union territory, officials said on Thursday.

    According to the officials, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jammu-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma arrived at the Police Reception Centre (PRC) at Bari Brahmna Railway Station on Wednesday night to welcome the arriving forces.

    DIG Sharma assessed the accommodation facilities for the paramilitary forces and briefed the officers on the sensitivity and importance of their duties, emphasising full cooperation with local police forces, the officials said.

    Accompanied by senior officers, the DIG also addressed concerns raised by the security personnel, assuring them of prompt resolution, they added.

    These paramilitary forces will be stationed across Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts to maintain security during the assembly elections in the union territory.

     

     

    Apni Party announces list of 24 candidates for Assembly Polls
    Draft Electoral Roll extract for Kashmiri Migrants published
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

