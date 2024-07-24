Dr.Vishwas Brings legends alive

Vinod Chandra

shekhar Dixit

Recently inDungarpur (Rajasthan) on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of famous singer Mukesh, a program of ‘KabhiKabhi Mere Dil Mein' was organized in the Darpan Auditorium at Shilpgramrecently under the joint support of Music Lovers Club and West Zone Cultural Center. In this, former Chief Secretary of Kerala IAS Dr.Vishwas Mehta enthralled the audience by presenting the songs sung by Mukesh with live orchestra. Dr. Mehta also shared unheard memories related to Mukesh and his songs.

Dr.Vishwas Mehta has got a similar voice and is known as a modern day Mukesh. Though Mehta is not trained, he loves to sing and use to perform during his school and college days.

In the auditorium packed with Mukesh's fans, Dr. Mehta won the hearts of the audience by singing KabhiKabhi Mere Dil…Koi Jab TumharaHriday Tod De…along with many evergreen and sad songs of Mukesh.

Dungarpuris truly a gem city that adds a feather to the cap of Rajasthan tourism. Music lovers of Dungarpur were on a treat, with unforgettable masterpieces of the 50s, 60s and 70s, including one of Mukesh's last songs ‘KabhieKabhie Mere Dil Mein' from 1976 film KabhieKabhie.

Here, I would like to point out that Mukesh a legendary singer acquired the sobriquet of ‘tragedy king' in the film industry for his nasal voice that conveyed agony, sorrow and pathos like no other. What's more, nearly five decades since his passing, emerging singers continue to breathe life into his music. Nearly five decades after his death, MukeshchandMathur aka Mukesh's songs are a slow burn for Indian movie junkies. A self-taught man, Mukesh who was a non-matriculate, went to a Pashtu school and only wrote in Urdu. He could not read Hindi; all his song books were in Urdu. “But over a period of time, he managed to learn and speak English impeccably.” He had the voice that could paint a thousand shades of melancholy. One could feel the tenderness and joy in his voice ; his singing style was unparalleled.

Secretary of Music Lovers Club TinuMandawat and President Dr.ReenaRathore told that the outline of this musical program organized in collaboration with West Zone Cultural Center was prepared by the patron of Music Lovers Club and former Chief Secretary of Kerala Dr.Vishwas Mehta and he presented the songs sung by Mukesh along with his fellow artists. A large number of music lovers including the club's chief advisor Dr.Prem Bhandari, Chinmay Dixit were present.

One of Mukesh's last songs was ‘Kabhiekabhie mere dilmeinkhayalaatahai' (‘KabhieKabhie,' 1976) which fetched him a Filmfare award, posthumously. Dr. Mehta brought to life Mukesh's timeless melodies, offering the audience a harmonious blend of nostalgia, intense emotions. All of Mukesh's songs are his favourite because he loves his voice and Mukesh's voice stirs something inside him. It's not so easy to imitate Mukesh's voice without passion and feelings.

dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in