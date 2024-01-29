DPAP committed to development across religious, caste lines: Azad

Jammu Tawi, Jan 28: Former Chief Minister and Chairman of DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad, addressed a public meeting in Samba today, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring equal development across all regions.

Azad highlighted his past contributions, including granting district status to Samba and numerous developmental initiatives. He pledged to do even more with the support of the people. Regardless of caste or creed, he emphasized his inclusive approach, stating, “I work for all, be it Hindus or Muslims, Sikh or Christian.”

Expressing concern over prevailing issues, he stated that his return to J&K politics was driven by a desire to address the challenges faced by the people, particularly unemployment among the educated youth. Azad recalled his past commitment to a robust work culture during his tenure as CM and vowed to continue that dedication if elected again. Azad appealed to people, urging them not to engage in religion politics. Instead, he advocated voting based on principles of development and peace.

The party intends to contest all Lok Sabha seats, emphasizing the need for representation in Parliament to address pressing issues. Azad asserted that defeating other parties should be achieved through tangible work, rather than relying on false promises. He emphasized his party's commitment to the welfare of the people, fighting for their rights, land, and jobs. He said, “We don't change or stand differently in different places. What I speak in Jammu, I speak in Delhi.” This underscores his unwavering commitment to transparency and sincerity in addressing the concerns of the public.

Azad urged the government to prioritize the needs of the people directly impacted by projects. He specifically pointed out the necessity of giving precedence to the local people in development initiatives. He expressed the commitment to reinstate the Roshni Scheme, emphasizing its potential to address crucial issues and contribute to the well-being of the community.

Azad stressed the urgent need for early and fair elections, emphasizing the pivotal role they play in restoring democratic values and addressing the current challenges faced by the J&K (UT). Azad concluded by urging people to discern between mere rhetoric and concrete actions, asserting that his party's track record and dedication to the people's well-being set them apart from others.

Among others who were present in the public meeting are R.S Chib, General Secretary; Jugal Kishore Sharma, Provincial President; Vinod Mishra, General Secretary; Anita Thakur, General Secretary; Salman Nizami, Chief Spokesperson; Ch Gharu Ram, Zonal President; Subash Gupta, Provincial Vice President; Ch Riyaz Niaz, Secretary; Sunita Arora; Anuradha Andotra; Thakur Raghvir Singh, Distt Samba; Provincial GS Adv Maheshwar Singh; Ashok Bhagat; Vishal Chopra; Kirtan Singh; Fatima Shikari; Joti Dogra; and others.