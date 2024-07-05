Don’t wait for EC notification, gear up for assembly polls: NC tells cadre

Srinagar, Jul 4: The National Conference (NC) top brass has asked the party leaders to gear up for the assembly polls, directing them to start their preparations and not to wait for the formal notification.

The two-day Working Committee meeting chaired by NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah at Nawa-e-Subha concluded today in which several leaders including the party Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani and others participated.

Sources told threadbare discussions were held on the recently held Parliamentary polls, especially the defeat from Baramulla seat was discussed. “All the participants expressed their concern over the defeat and also shared their views over the issue,” they said.

The reliable sources further revealed that the leaders were asked to start preparations for the upcoming assembly polls and they were told not to wait for the formal notification with regard to the polls.

Besides, the eight-member committee formed for preparing the manifesto for assembly polls have been asked to submit their report at the shortest possible time. “All the leaders present on the occasion put forth their views and demands with regard to their constituencies which they wanted to be mentioned in the manifesto,” they said.

The next meeting is expected to take place after two months in which the demands and suggestions raised will be given the final nod.