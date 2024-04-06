Don’t upload reels, clips flaunting weapons on social media: Police to all ranks

Jammu, Apr 5: Taking cognizance of videos going viral on various social media platforms by the police personnel in uniform, Jammu Police on Friday issued instructions asking them to refrain themselves from such activities especially from uploading reels and flaunting photos and videos with weapons while performing the duties.

A circular issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police, Jammu, stated that in view of prevailing social media awareness and to avert defaming sanctity of police organisations, it is ordered that all ranks of district police Jammu shall adhere to the instructions in letter and spirit.

It further read that every police personnel shall ensure that he or she shall not upload reels in the social media platforms while performing official duties while the sanctity of uniform shall be maintained.

“Apart from uniform, the officials shall not even share their photos or videos holding any weapons or equipment,” it read adding that they (police personnel) shall not be part of any political group or like pages of such groups or showcase their political preferences on social media.

“Every police personnel shall adhere to the guidelines of ECI in letter and spirit during MCC and after MCC,” it read and said that dealing and behaviour with the public shall be polite but firm.

“Anyone found violating the instructions; he or she shall be dealt under relevant sections or rules of Departmental Laws,” the circular read.