Donald Trump Reveals His First Day Demands if Elected: ‘I Will Ask for the Resignation of Every…’

Donald Trump has revealed whose resignation he will ask for if he retakes the Oval Office.

Donald Trump has promised that if he retakes the Oval Office, his demand on Day 1 would be the resignation of “every single official” responsible for the “Afghanistan calamity.”

“The voters are going to fire Kamala and Joe on Nov. 5, we hope, and when I take office I will ask for the resignation of every single official. We'll get the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan calamity to be on my desk at noon on Inauguration Day,” Trump said, speaking to a crowd at the National Guard Association in Detroit on Monday, September 26.

“You know, you have to fire people,” the GOP presidential nominee continued. “We never fire anybody. You got to fire them, like on ‘The Apprentice.' You're fired. You did a lousy job.”

“You did a terrible, terrible disservice to our country. You get fired when that happens. Nobody got fired,” Trump said of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. “Nobody ever gets fired in this administration. It's amazing, all the bad things that have happened. Nobody ever gets fired.”

Monday marked three years since the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in 2021. The attack killed 13 American service members and over 100 Afghans. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the bombing.

About four months before the attack, Kamala Harris confirmed in a CNN interview that she was the last person in the room before president Joe Biden made the decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan. CNN anchor Dana Bash asked, “Afghanistan, were you the last person in the room?”

“Yes,” Harris replied.

“And you feel comfortable?” Bash asked, to which Harris replied, “I do.”

When Joe Biden was blasted by Gold Star families

Biden was blasted by Gold Star families last month after he claimed during the CNN Presidential Debate that he is the “only president this century, this decade, that doesn't have any troops dying anywhere in the world.”

Darin Hoover, Gold Star father of Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, who was one of the 13 American service members who died in Kabul, later said in an interview with Fox News Digital, “You know, the stumbling, bumbling buffoon that we have in the White House had the audacity to say that, under his watch, that no military members have died.”

“The rage, the absolute disgust that I got from hearing him say that. I started yelling back at the TV just out of frustration. He's never acknowledged, not one time, any of our kids. He's never said their names. Even to this day, I doubt very seriously that he even knows their names,” the Gold Star dad added.