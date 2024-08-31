back to top
    Donald Trump Faces New Security Scare as Man Storms Stage at Pennsylvania Rally

    Police subdued the man with a Taser after he tried to storm the stage at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally.

    During a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, a man tried to rush the stage while former President Donald Trump was speaking.

    The man almost stormed into the press area but was quickly surrounded by police and subdued with a Taser.

    This incident follows an earlier assassination attempt just weeks ago, when a bullet grazed Trump’s ear, and another shot missed him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

     

