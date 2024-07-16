back to top
    Jammu KashmirDoda Encounter: Accountability Should Be Fixed, Says PDP President Mehbooba Mufti
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Doda Encounter: Accountability Should Be Fixed, Says PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 16: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday sought accountability for the “loss of 50 soldiers in the past 32 months” in terror attacks in and , saying “heads should have rolled by now”.

    Her remarks came after four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district on Monday.

    “Unfortunately, there is no accountability. Heads should have rolled by now … the DGP (R R Swain) should have been sacked by now,” Mehbooba told reporters here (Agencies)

    Over 4,100 pilgrim leave Jammu base camp to join Amarnath Yatra
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

