    IndiaDoctor rape-murder: We have faith in CBI probe, says victim's parents
    India

    Doctor rape-murder: We have faith in CBI probe, says victim’s parents

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Barasat (WB), Aug 23: The parents of the woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a state-run hospital in Kolkata earlier this month, on Friday voiced their confidence in the ongoing CBI inquiry.

    They also said they may join the demonstration of students of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where their daughter's body was found on August 9.

    “From the outset, we felt the (state) administration and police were trying to shield someone, trying to hide something as one person cannot be involved in such a ,” the father told reporters at their residence in North 24 Parganas district.

    Her mother said they did not find the words of Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal reassuring.

    “We felt they were not carrying out investigations in a comprehensive manner. They were in a hurry,” she said.

    A day after the body was found in the seminar room of the hospital, the Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in this connection. Later, on August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI.

    “The Kolkata Police tried to misguide us in the case… We have confidence in the CBI probe,” said the victim's father.

    To a question, he said they may join the medics' demonstration at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    “We will decide on it in the coming days,” he said.

    Junior doctors have been on a cease-work since the day the body was found, demanding justice for her and stronger security measures in medical establishments.

    “We hope any racket active in R G Kar will be unearthed and actions taken,” the mother said to a question.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

