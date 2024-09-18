back to top
    Do RSS-BJP want to make hatred key mantra of democracy: Priyanka
    India

    Do RSS-BJP want to make hatred key mantra of democracy: Priyanka

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire RSS-BJP leadership of encouraging a “well-planned campaign” of making statements inciting violence against Rahul Gandhi and not taking any action on the matter. She claimed that verbal and ideological violence against Rahul Gandhi was increasing as he is raising the voice of people more strongly. “Is raising the voice of crores of Dalits, backward, tribals and poor people of the country such a big that BJP has started threatening the Leader of Opposition ‘that his fate would be like that of his grandmother'?” the Congress general secretary said. “One after the other, violent, indecent and inhuman statements prove that this is an organized and well-planned campaign which is extremely dangerous for the democracy of the country,” she added. “Even more dangerous is the prime minister, home minister and the entire RSS-BJP leadership encouraging it and not taking any action,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

     

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

