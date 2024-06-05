back to top
Search
IndiaDMCH launches ‘Step Well’ clinic on World ClubFoot Day
India

DMCH launches ‘Step Well’ clinic on World ClubFoot Day

By: Northlines

Date:

Ludhiana, June 4: Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here has joined hands with Anushkaa Foundation to eliminate clubfoot which is one of the largest forms of disability in children in the developing .

Under this initiative a super-speciality clinic ‘Step Well Clinic' was launched at the department of orthopaedics on the occasion of World Clubfoot Day on Tuesday. The clinic will offer multidisciplinary team services comprising orthopaedics, paediatrics, physiotherapy and orthotics under one roof.

The clinic was inaugurated by Bipin Gupta, secretary DMCH managing society along with Mukesh Verma treasurer, Dr. G S Wander principal, Dr Sandeep Kaushal dean academics, Dr Sandeep Sharma, Dr Ashwani K Chaudhary, Dr Bishav Mohan medical superintendent and other faculty members from Ortho, paediatrics and gynaecology.

Sunil Kant Munjal, president DMCH managing society said,” accounts for 19% of the global clubfoot births. Around 33,000 children are born with clubfoot every year. In , every year around 500 children are born with clubfoot. And less than 15% of affected children have access to treatment in low- and middle-income countries like India.

“India accounts for close to a fifth of clubfoot births. Untreated clubfoot children face a lifetime of disablement, abandonment, ostracism, and lost school opportunities. Yet clubfoot is very much curable, treated children live perfectly active and healthy lives and excel in every possible field, ” he said.

Bipin Gupta said, “DMCH has been treating clubfooted patients for many years. I am delighted that we are deepening and broadening the scope of this treatment in partnership with the Anushkaa Foundation.

Meanwhile Anushkaa Foundation, formed primarily to eradicate clubfoot, is currently active in 140 districts in 10 different states in India.

Previous article
Niumexpands Cross-Border Payments Platform to Serve Global Marketplaces
Next article
Jammu students excel at 2023-24 Olympiad Awards
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Garuda Aerospace aims to sell 50,000 agri and consumer drones in next few years

Northlines Northlines -
CHENNAI: Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd has inaugurated...

New Govt to inherit strong economy, focus on making India developed nation by 2047

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: India’s world record beating economic growth...

With BJP falling short of majority, Nitish to play kingmaker

Northlines Northlines -
Patna, Jun 4: One of the oldest allies of...

Mahua Moitra returns to Parliament with resounding victory in Krishnanagar

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, June 4: In a political comeback that can...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Setback to BJP in Ladakh as rebel NC leader wins LS...

Week-long firing practice for over 5,500 VDGs begins in Reasi

Over 88 pc candidates lost security deposit in Udhampur, Jammu LS...