DMCH launches ‘Step Well’ clinic on World ClubFoot Day

Ludhiana, June 4: Dayanand Medical College and Hospital here has joined hands with Anushkaa Foundation to eliminate clubfoot which is one of the largest forms of disability in children in the developing world.

Under this initiative a super-speciality clinic ‘Step Well Clinic' was launched at the department of orthopaedics on the occasion of World Clubfoot Day on Tuesday. The clinic will offer multidisciplinary team services comprising orthopaedics, paediatrics, physiotherapy and orthotics under one roof.

The clinic was inaugurated by Bipin Gupta, secretary DMCH managing society along with Mukesh Verma treasurer, Dr. G S Wander principal, Dr Sandeep Kaushal dean academics, Dr Sandeep Sharma, Dr Ashwani K Chaudhary, Dr Bishav Mohan medical superintendent and other faculty members from Ortho, paediatrics and gynaecology.

Sunil Kant Munjal, president DMCH managing society said,” India accounts for 19% of the global clubfoot births. Around 33,000 children are born with clubfoot every year. In Punjab, every year around 500 children are born with clubfoot. And less than 15% of affected children have access to treatment in low- and middle-income countries like India.

“India accounts for close to a fifth of clubfoot births. Untreated clubfoot children face a lifetime of disablement, abandonment, ostracism, and lost school opportunities. Yet clubfoot is very much curable, treated children live perfectly active and healthy lives and excel in every possible field, ” he said.

Bipin Gupta said, “DMCH has been treating clubfooted patients for many years. I am delighted that we are deepening and broadening the scope of this treatment in partnership with the Anushkaa Foundation.

Meanwhile Anushkaa Foundation, formed primarily to eradicate clubfoot, is currently active in 140 districts in 10 different states in India.