DMA issues avalanche warning for six districts in next 24 hours

Srinagar, Feb 23: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of six districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said.

An avalanche with “low danger” level is likely to occur above 2300 metres over Bandipora district and Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.

A similar warning has also been issued for the people living above 2300 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall during the past several days prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people today.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of any emergency.