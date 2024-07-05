DM Jammu bans sale of plastic, nylon kite flying thread

JAMMU, July 5: District Magistrate Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) today ordered that no Plastic/nylon thread (Manja) or similar such synthetic material imported/indigenous shall be sold or used for kite flying under the area/jurisdiction of Jammu District with immediate effect.

Any person, who contravenes this order shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section-223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).