DM Doda Orders Verification Of Outsiders, Tenants, Domestic Workers In District

JAMMU : A meeting of magistrates and police officers was held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district to review the law and order situation on Monday. District magistrate Vishesh Paul Mahajan had instructed the meeting to gather details of all tenants, domestic helpers, and other outsiders living in the district. The officers of civil and police administration gave detailed feedback to the DM and SSP about the basic concerns of the people in their respective jurisdictions. Doda DM ordered for registration of beggars/ donations collectors, sadhus from outside the district. The meeting was held to discuss security measures, and it was decided to create an action plan to keep the district peaceful.

The stakeholder departments were asked to ensure the maintenance of the possession of the retrieved land. The meeting also covered the retrieval of government land that had been illegally occupied by encroachers. It was also emphasized that anti-encroachment campaigns should be stepped up and that illegal mining and construction should be closely monitored. The DM instructed to seize the vehicles used in the illegal activities, keep track of history sheeters and initiate strict action against violators of restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC and other sections by the authorities.