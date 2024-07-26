Div Com and ADGP Jammu Review Arrangements For Buddha Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU, JULY 26: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, and Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain today chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for Shri Buddha Amarnathji Yatra 2024.

Director Tourism Jammu, Deputy Commissioners and SSPS of Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, SSP Security, SSP Traffic Jammu, SSP Traffic Rural, Director ULB, Director Health Services, Chief Engineer JPDCL, CE Jal Shakti, representatives of Baba Yatri Niwas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and other concerned officers were present.

Threadbare discussions were held on timely dispatching of the Yatra Convoy from Jammu, cut off timings, haltage points, and registration of the Yatris. It was stressed that the Yatris undertake the Yatra as per the guidelines issued by the administration and use only the designated route for the holy Yatra.

It was impressed for the convenience of the Yatris that no Yatri without registration should enter Poonch for taking part in the annual holy pilgrimage to Shri Buddha Amarnathji Yatra.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner took stock of the necessary arrangements made for the yatris of Shri Budhha Amarnathji in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi. He reviewed various arrangements, including transport facilities for pilgrims, adequate security measures, provision for langers, medical facilities, sanitation, water and power supply, traffic management, and lodging, boarding facilities for the pilgrims.

The ADGP issued directives to SSPs to implement comprehensive security measures. He instructed the SSPs for deploying an adequate number of police personnel along the route, fortifying security checkpoints, and maintaining strict vigilance at all times.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch shared details about the identified locations for the stay of pilgrims in the district. The Div Com instructed the DC Poonch to ensure that all necessary facilities like accommodation, food, water, Power, medical, sanitation and other necessary arrangements are in place to provide a safe and comfortable stay for the Yatris.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri was directed to ensure proper arrangements for the Yatra at different haltage points in Rajouri.

Regarding the further journey of Shri Buda Amarnath pilgrims to the revered Shiv Khori Shrine, the Div Com instructed the Deputy Commissioner Reasi to make all necessary arrangements for this segment of the Yatra.

Director Tourism was asked to provide wide publicity to Shri Buddha Amarnathji yatra 2024.

Members from Baba Amarnath and Buddha Amarnathji Yatri Niyas also shared their inputs for the successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage.