District Reasi Athletics meet held

Katra (Reasi), Dec 28: Organised by District Athletics Association, two-day Reasi district championship held at SMVD Sports Complex, here today under the aegis of J&K Amateur Athletics Association.

Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Vipin Bhagat was chief guest in the closing function while Jatinder Sharma, Nodal Officer of SMVD Sports Complex was guest of honour. Both special guests encouraged the athletes and appreciated the district athletics team for promoting the game among the youth of hilly district of Reasi.

Earlier, president of the district association, Manu Wazir welcomed the distinguished guests. In total, 106 boys and girls participated in district championship.

The event was coordinated by Rahul Bakshi and officiated by coach, Rishi Kumar (SMVD), Jaydeep Kumar (SMVD) and Anandit Kumar (Vidya Bharati).

The Results:

Girls: 60 mts: Under-14: Neha (SMVD), gold; Nancy (SMVD) silver and Supriya (SMVD), bronze. Under-16: Sunakahi Thakur (SMVD), gold. Under-18: 100 mts: Renu (Aghar), gold. 200 mts: Renu (SMVD), gold; Sonia (SMVD), silver. 400 mts: Sakshi (Reasi), gold. 800 mts: Sakshi Thakur (SMVD), gold. Under-20: Shivani Thakur (SMVD), gold. Open category: Tanvi (SMVD), gold.

Boys: Under-14: 60mts: Harish Mohd (SMVD), gold; Ayaz Ahmed (Reasi), silver and Hazufa (Reasi), bronze. 600 mts: Rahil Manhas, gold and Harish Mohd (silver).

Under-16: 60 mts: Gourav Roy (SMVD), gold; Tanish Singh (SMVD), silver and Bal Krishan (Reasi), bronze. 600 mts: Tanish Singh (SMVD), gold; Aryan Sharma (SMVD), silver and Ayushmaan Singh (SMVD), bronze.

Under-18: 3000 mts: Ajay Kumar (SMVD), gold; Amit Dubey (SMVD), silver and Shallu Ram, Bronze. 1000 mts: Danish (Reasi) gold; Rajveer (Reasi), silver. 800 mts: Ajay Kumar (SMVD), gold. 400 mts: Dheeraj (SMVD), gold; Rajbir (SMVD), silver. 200 mts: Jatin Kumar (Reasi), gold; Sudesh Kumar (Reasi), silver. 400 mts: Dheeraj Kotwal (Reasi), gold. Open: 100 mts: Vijay Kumar (gold), Raman Kumar, silver.