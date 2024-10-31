Disengagement process in certain areas along LAC almost complete: Rajnath

New Delhi, Oct 31: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that disengagement process in certain areas along Line of Actual Control (LAC) is almost complete based on broad consensus achieved between India and China and the aim is to take the matter beyond disengagement.

Rajnath said, “India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security”.

“The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer,” he added.

The Defence Minister was speaking after virtually dedicating to the nation ‘Desh ka Vallabh' statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob' Khathing ‘Museum of Valour' at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement said.

Singh paid glowing tributes to Sardar Patel, acknowledging his instrumental role in unifying over 560 princely states post-independence, a feat that stands as a testament to his indomitable resolve and commitment to a unified India.

“This statue ‘Desh Ka Vallabh' will inspire people, reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours,” he said.

Rajnath also paid homage to Major Bob Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the Northeast region and national security.

“Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The ‘Museum of Valour' now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come,” he said.

While underscoring the significance of unity and harmony, and the North-East's unique role in the Nation's identity, the Defence Minister said, “Holistic development of the nation is possible only when the North East prospers. We will create such a North East which is strong and prosperous not only naturally and culturally but also economically”.

He also highlighted the crucial role of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the progress of the region.

Singh made special mention of the Sela Tunnel linking Assam and Tawang, a project which enhances connectivity across Northeast regions.

“In the times to come, the Arunachal Frontier Highway project will play a major role in connecting the entire North East region, especially the border areas. This 2,000-km long highway will prove to be an important strategic and economic asset for the region as well as the entire nation,” he added.