Search
InternationalDiscover the Joyful Traditions of Eid al-Fitr, Islam's Festival of Breaking the...
International

Discover the Joyful Traditions of Eid al-Fitr, Islam’s Festival of Breaking the Fast

By: Northlines

Date:

Discover the traditions of gratitude, community and celebration behind Eid al-Fitr – the joyous Islamic festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. During this month of increased worship and reflection, Muslims around the fast from dawn to dusk. They abstain from food, drink and other pleasures to draw nearer to Allah (God) through heightened acts of faith, charity and spiritual connection.

As Ramadan draws to a close this year, Muslims anticipate Eid al-Fitr, meaning ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast', with eager celebration. On this day, which falls around April 10th according to lunar calculations, believers coming together for morning prayers will express gratitude for having observed the month of fasting. In the spirit of community and togetherness, customary greetings of ‘Eid Mubarak' or ‘Blessed Eid' will be exchanged.

Across many Muslim-majority nations, beloved Eid customs revolve around spending quality time with loved ones. In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, over 190 million people embark on an annual exodus or ‘mudik' to celebrate at hometowns. Malaysia sees open-house visits and the giving of ‘eidiya' cash gifts to children. Egyptians partake in festive prayers and make traditional Eid cookies.

Wherever they reside, Muslims make special efforts to dress in fine attire and prepare festive meals for family reunions on Eid day. The atmosphere echoes one of camaraderie, devotion and thanksgiving for successfully fulfilling Ramadan's spiritual lessons of sacrifice and compassion.

Previous article
Longevity is ‘just luck’ says 111-year-old Briton, world’s new oldest man
Next article
Maldives thanks India for boosting essential goods exports as diplomatic relations warm up
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Maldives thanks India for boosting essential goods exports as diplomatic relations warm up

Northlines Northlines -
India Boosts Essential Exports to Help Maldives as Diplomatic...

The US is examining a media report claiming that Israel utilized AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza.

Northlines Northlines -
The media report said the Israeli army had marked...

Brother of 1991 NYC stampede victim says ‘karma’ is catching up to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Northlines Northlines -
An Ill-Fated Game With Haunting Consequences: Brother of 1991...

New York Yankees Reschedule April 8th Match Against Miami Marlins to Protect Fans’ Views of Impending Historic Solar Eclipse

Northlines Northlines -
The New York Yankees have made last-minute adjustments to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Step inside a glimpse of Aayush Sharma’s luxury Mumbai home adorned...

Zee Entertainment Announces Major Organizational Changes to Drive Growth

Boeing’s CEO Received Nearly $33 Million in Compensation Last Year but...