Discover the Joyful Traditions of Eid al-Fitr, Islam’s Festival of Breaking the Fast

Discover the traditions of gratitude, community and celebration behind Eid al-Fitr – the joyous Islamic festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. During this month of increased worship and reflection, Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk. They abstain from food, drink and other pleasures to draw nearer to Allah (God) through heightened acts of faith, charity and spiritual connection.

As Ramadan draws to a close this year, Muslims anticipate Eid al-Fitr, meaning ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast', with eager celebration. On this day, which falls around April 10th according to lunar calculations, believers coming together for morning prayers will express gratitude for having observed the month of fasting. In the spirit of community and togetherness, customary greetings of ‘Eid Mubarak' or ‘Blessed Eid' will be exchanged.

Across many Muslim-majority nations, beloved Eid customs revolve around spending quality time with loved ones. In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, over 190 million people embark on an annual exodus or ‘mudik' to celebrate at hometowns. Malaysia sees open-house visits and the giving of ‘eidiya' cash gifts to children. Egyptians partake in festive prayers and make traditional Eid cookies.

Wherever they reside, Muslims make special efforts to dress in fine attire and prepare festive meals for family reunions on Eid day. The atmosphere echoes one of camaraderie, devotion and thanksgiving for successfully fulfilling Ramadan's spiritual lessons of sacrifice and compassion.