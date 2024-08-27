DIG JSK range conducts late-night border inspection ahead of elections

Jammu, Aug 27: In light of the current security scenario and the upcoming Assembly elections, DIG JSK Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted a late-night surprise inspection of the border areas in Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts.



During his visit, he stopped at Hiranagar's Londi Morh, where he interacted with SHO Inspector Arun Koul and officials from the Border Police Post (BPP). He also met with BSF officials at the Chak Dulma BOP post and conducted a security check at the BPP in Rajpura.

In Samba, SHO Inspector Sikandar Singh briefed DIG Shiv Kumar on the functioning of the Border Police, discussing old routes and previous incidents. Later, the DIG reviewed the security arrangements at Narsingh Temple, which is witnessing a heavy rush of devotees, especially from the border areas.

SSP Vinay Kumar accompanied DIG Shiv Kumar throughout the visit, providing a detailed overview of the security measures in place and the preparedness for the upcoming elections.