back to top
Search
    JammuDIG JSK range conducts late-night border inspection ahead of elections
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    DIG JSK range conducts late-night border inspection ahead of elections

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 27: In light of the current security scenario and the upcoming Assembly elections, DIG JSK Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted a late-night surprise inspection of the border areas in Kathua, Samba, and  Jammu districts.

    During his visit, he stopped at Hiranagar's Londi Morh, where he interacted with SHO Inspector Arun Koul and officials from the Border Police Post (BPP). He also met with BSF officials at the Chak Dulma BOP post and conducted a security check at the BPP in Rajpura.
    In Samba, SHO Inspector Sikandar Singh briefed DIG Shiv Kumar on the functioning of the Border Police, discussing old routes and previous incidents. Later, the DIG reviewed the security arrangements at Narsingh Temple, which is witnessing a heavy rush of devotees, especially from the border areas.

    SSP Vinay Kumar accompanied DIG Shiv Kumar throughout the visit, providing a detailed overview of the security measures in place and the preparedness for the upcoming elections.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    JK Assembly Polls | Congress announces first list of 9 candidates
    Next article
    VDGs open fire on observing suspicious movement in J&K’s Rajouri
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    VDGs open fire on observing suspicious movement in J&K’s Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 27: A group of Village Defence Guards...

    JK Assembly Polls | Congress announces first list of 9 candidates

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 27: The Congress on Monday issued...

    Social Forestry’s Range Officer accused of power misuse to favor relatives

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ajay Sharma Reasi, Aug 26: Already facing criticism for various...

    DM Srinagar imposes ban on carrying licensed arms

    Northlines Northlines -
    DM Srinagar imposes ban on carrying licensed arms Srinagar, Aug...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    VDGs open fire on observing suspicious movement in J&K’s Rajouri

    JK Assembly Polls | Congress announces first list of 9 candidates

    Social Forestry’s Range Officer accused of power misuse to favor relatives