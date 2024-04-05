Diabetes Drug Lixisenatide Could Slow Parkinson’s Progression According To New Study

New Research Reveals Potential of Antidiabetic Medication to Help Manage Parkinson's Symptoms

According to a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the diabetes drug lixisenatide shows promise in slowing the progression of motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease patients.

Researchers selected 156 individuals with mild to moderate Parkinson's who were already being treated with standard Parkinson's medications. The participants were split into two groups – one received lixisenatide injections for a year while the other received placebo injections.

At the end of the trial period, those in the placebo group exhibited a worsening of symptoms by three points on the severity scale used to measure Parkinson's progression. Remarkably, no worsening was observed in symptoms for those administered lixisenatide.

As an antidiabetic drug from the GLP-1 class, lixisenatide works by stimulating insulin release from the pancreas and suppressing glucagon levels in the body. Previous studies linked diabetes with more rapid Parkinson's deterioration. The new findings indicate the drug may also provide neuroprotective effects.

The results show lixisenatide's ability to slow clinical decline associated with Parkinson's over one year. Researchers now aim to validate these promising signals in larger trials and assess long-term outcomes. If confirmed, lixisenatide could represent an important step forward in disease-modifying treatment strategies for Parkinson's.

Further research is still warranted given the moderate sample size and short duration of this initial study. Some participants also experienced side effects like nausea and vomiting from lixisenatide. Nevertheless, the drug demonstrates potential for repurposing to help manage Parkinson's symptoms and merits continued investigation. Its mechanism of action targeting underlying disease processes makes it a candidate of high interest.