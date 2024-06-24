back to top
Amarnath Yatra
Jammu Kashmir

DHSK Seeks Daily Status Reports Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Jun 24: With the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra—2024 set to begin by the end of this month, the Director of Services, , today directed the officers to report the status of target achievements daily as part of the preparations.

Director Dr. Mushtaq A. Rather issued these directives during an extensive tour from Chandanwari Base Camp Hospital to Sheshnag Base Camp Hospital.
DHSK's Yatra Media Cell stated that the inspection tour started early in the morning, during which the Director inspected healthcare facilities established along the Pahalgam Axis in view of the upcoming Yatra.
The facilities inspected included Base Hospital Chandanwari, Mid Pissu, Pissu Top, Mid Zojibal, Zojibal, Nagakoti, and Base Hospital Sheshnag.
“DHSK, who trekked on pony and foot, conducted an in-depth review of health facilities in terms of availability of staff, infrastructure, drugs, equipment, and other logistics needed for the smooth functioning of healthcare services,” the Media Cell said.
In addition to this, he also reviewed the transit and static oxygen booth sites and gave directions regarding the strengthening of medical facilities along the new route from Chandanwari to Pissu Top.
“Space for additional oxygen booths was also delineated by the Director of Health,” the officials said.
In this regard, the officials stated that a predefined checklist tool has been devised by the Directorate to check the status of target achievement as per the mandate of healthcare facilities en route.
During the visit, DHSK highlighted various gaps and gave on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers and in-charges for their redressal. He gave strict instructions in this regard and directed the officers to apprise the status of target achievements on a daily basis.
“During the tour, he also interacted with the deputed advance staff and appreciated their efforts in delivering healthcare services in such terrain.”
On the occasion, he stressed that they continue performing their duties diligently and leave no stone unturned while delivering healthcare services to the yatris during the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

