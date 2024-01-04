Dhankhar Skips Sher-E-Kashmir University Convocation As Aircraft Fails To Land Due To Bad Weather

By Northlines -

New Delhi, Jan 4: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will skip the convocation of Sher-e- University of Agricultural Sciences and on Thursday as the aircraft ferrying him could not land in Jammu due to adverse conditions, officials said.
The vice president is heading to Kathua to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at the Biotech Park in the district along the Border, they said.
“Due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, the landing was not possible in Jammu. Therefore, the vice president won't be able to attend the convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University in Jammu,” an official said.
“He is heading directly to the other event in Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at Biotech Park in Kathua,” he added. (Agencies)

SHARE
Previous articleSlight Respite From Severe Cold Conditions In Kashmir
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR