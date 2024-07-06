back to top
    DGP Swain : Adversary Across Border Using Foreign Mercenaries To Create Fear In J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Doda/, Jul 6: The adversary across the border is using foreign mercenaries to create a fear psychosis among the people to sustain terrorism in Jammu and , police chief R R Swain said on Saturday.

    On the deployment of newly trained border battalion jawans, he said their duty is to gather intelligence, react swiftly on getting any information about terrorists and coordinate with people to create an atmosphere where anyone trying to sneak into this side is apprehended or if he manages to get inside Indian territory cannot think of returning back safely.
    “They will not be deployed on the front lines but they will work in villages and coordinate with VDGs and SPOs (for better working of the anti-infiltration grid),” he said.
    Earlier, the DGP honoured a total of 32 police personnel, including two officers, for their crucial role in the recent encounter.
    He also handed over promotion letters to the SPOs who have now become constables in the police department.

