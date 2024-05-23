back to top
DGP, GoC review security situation of Poonch
DGP, GoC review security situation of Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 22: DGP RR Swain and General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Wednesday reviewed operational preparedness and security situation of border district Poonch ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on May 25.

They emphasised the importance of maintaining a high-level of vigilance to effectively address any potential security challenges.

A high-level joint security review meeting chaired by the director general of police was conducted on Wednesday in Poonch, officials said.

Poonch, which is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, is going to polls in the sixth phase of elections on May 25. The region has witnessed dozens of high profile terror attacks, particularly against the armed forces in the past two years.

The DGP, ADGP (law and order) Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Jammu Anand Jain and the GOC visited Poonch border district for the security preparedness.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to synergise ongoing operations and review preparations in anticipation of forthcoming events, they said.

The focus was on enhancing coordination and ensuring robust security measures across the region, they said.

The meeting underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

Will uplift, empower Gujjar & Bakerwal communities if voted: Azad
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

