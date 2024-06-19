back to top
Search
IndiaDGCA issues circular on gender equality to raise share of women workforce...
India

DGCA issues circular on gender equality to raise share of women workforce to 25 pc by 2025

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Jun 19: Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory circular on “Gender Equality in Civil Aviation Sector” for stakeholders to increase the number of women in various positions to ensure 25 per cent representation by 2025.

The stakeholders are advised to promote “enhanced representation” of women in the aviation workforce, introduce leadership and mentorship programmes for women in the organisation, address the issue of stereotypes and gender bias and promote a better work-life balance for women employees, an official source said on Wednesday.

The circular, according to the official, is in line with the principle of gender equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution and Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) vision to promote equal opportunities to achieve gender equality in aviation.

The circular lists various steps that can be taken by the stakeholders to improve their policies and practices to address the issues of gender equality at the workplace.

“These steps include adopting zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, identifying diversity objectives and formulating HR policies to achieve the same, diversifying the work profiles of women employees, highlighting women role models/achievers and other facilitative steps that promote a gender inclusive work ,” said the official.

Previous article
Air India to launch Premium Economy Class on Select Domestic Routes from July
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Air India to launch Premium Economy Class on Select Domestic Routes from July

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, June 19: Air India on Wednesday said it...

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon Package

Northlines Northlines -
BENGALURU, June 19: A Bengaluru couple was shocked when...

Delhi Excise Case: Court extends CM Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody till July 3

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 19: A Delhi court on Wednesday...

NEET Exam Row: Cong to hold protests in All State Headquarters on Friday

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 19: The Congress will hold protests...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Air India to launch Premium Economy Class on Select Domestic Routes...

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon Package

Delhi Excise Case: Court extends CM Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody till July...