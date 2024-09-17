back to top
    Designers Sabyasachi and Gaurav Gupta mark their presence at Emmys

    Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta were among the Indian designers who made their presence felt at the 2024 Emmy Awards. In an Instagram post, label Sabyasachi shared actress Laura Dern's — who starred in and executive produced the Apple TV+ period television series Palm Royale — pictures wearing its jewellery on the Emmy red carpet.

    “Laura Dern wears earrings, bangle, and the statement Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi Jewellery for the 76th Emmy Awards,” read the caption. Bela Bajaria, chief content officer of Netflix, was spotted wearing a sheer black top and a bright pink floral lehenga, crafted by Sabyasachi.

    Actor-producer Mindy Kaling, best known for The Office, The Mindy Project, and Never Have I Ever, chose her go-to designer Gupta for the 76th edition of the Emmys. Kaling wore a black Gaurav Gupta gown with a sculpted off-the-shoulder detail. She shared a series of pictures in the ensemble on Instagram, calling the gown a ‘dream dress by @gauravguptaofficial'. Actors Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney also opted for Gupta's designs.

