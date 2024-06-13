back to top
IndiaDelhi Water Crisis Worsens: Kejriwal's Government Accuses Haryana of Harboring Tanker Mafia
Delhi Water Crisis Worsens: Kejriwal’s Government Accuses Haryana of Harboring Tanker Mafia

As Delhi grapples with an ongoing water crisis, tensions have flared with neighbouring state . The AAP govt has accused officials there of enabling the exploitative tanker mafia profiting from the shortage.

In Supreme Court filings, Delhi asserted the cartels operate from Haryana's side of the Yamuna river – beyond its jurisdiction. It urged Haryana to explain what steps are being taken to prevent pilferage that reduces supply to the capital.

The issue of who's responsible has taken centre stage as Delhiites struggle with little water. Court documents show over half the amount allocated to the city is either stolen or wasted before reaching taps. Residents are growing increasingly desperate paying exorbitant mafia prices.

Haryana rejected claims of surplus supply, asserting all water is being utilized. Meanwhile, the same court had rapped Delhi last week for not curbing the well-known mafia problem. Further clarity is now awaited on where exactly accountability lies for the distressed public's dire situation.

Finding solutions and ensuring citizens' fundamental right to water remain accessible to all requires coordination between authorities. For now, residents can only hope the governments resolve their differences and take urgent action to end their water woes.





