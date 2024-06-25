back to top
Search
IndiaDelhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 25: Delhi Water Minister Atishi was hospitalised early Tuesday after her deteriorated due to her indefinite fast to demand water for the capital amid its ongoing crisis, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said here.

It said in a post on ‘X' that the minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

“Water Minister Atishi's health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalisation,” the party said.

“She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery,” it said.

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21.

Previous article
All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination
Next article
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Separate teams of the CBI on Monday...

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: With the nomination for the election of...

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

Northlines Northlines -
Washington/Sydney: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is due to plead...

FinMin to meet CEOs of PSBs on Tuesday, review progress of financial inclusion schemes

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has called a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal importance fading?

Julian Assange Awaits Sentencing After Years of Legal Battles Over Classified...

Aging Minnesota Dam At Risk of Breach Requires Mass Evacuation