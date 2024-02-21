Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight faces turbulence

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, Feb 20: Passengers travelling from Delhi to Srinagar on an IndiGo flight had a horrifying experience as the plane faced a severe turbulence due to inclement condition, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday.

A video, recorded by someone on board the flight 6E 6125, shows anxious faces of the passengers. Several travellers could be heard chanting religious hymns.

A spokesperson of the airline said the flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent due to “inclement weather”.

“The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather,” the spokesperson added.

 

SHARE
Previous articlePregnant woman evacuated in Sopore amid heavy snowfall
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR